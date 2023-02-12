WESTFIELD drew 2-2 at Thatcham Town yesterday (Saturday) in their first game since the exit of manager Simon Lane.
Lane quit the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division side in midweek, and took over as boss of Isthmian Premier Division outfit Kingstonian.
He said: "I’ve taken the very difficult decision to step down as manager of Westfield.
"I've put my heart and soul into rebuilding the playing side of the club from scratch, making many sacrifices, but a huge new challenge awaits me. So many special people there to thank. It'll always be in my heart."
A statement from the Yellows said: "The club would like to thank Simon Lane for all he has done over the past three seasons in consolidating Westfield’s Isthmian League status and wish him all the best as he embarks upon a new journey with a step three Isthmian Premier League club.
"Dave Powell and Tristran Rees will take over the running of the football side of the club until a new manager is appointed."
Lane's first game with Kingstonian ended in a 1-0 home defeat by Aveley yesterday.
