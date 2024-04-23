“First half we were poor,” said Selley. “It almost came across a low-key game. The pitch is not great and the ball was bouncing about everywhere. We didn’t have any tempo to the game. We looked a little bit sloppy first half so we had a little bit of a pop at the boys at half-time. They came out second half and produced. We were a million times better and maybe could have nicked one or two more but it was a hard game. It was not good conditions. Ashford are a hard-working side and first half we struggled a little bit, but then we got in the game second half and we were quite comfortable towards the back end. The back five kept them very quiet. It’s pleasing because it’s not an easy place to come.”