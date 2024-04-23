Westfield manager Ian Selley praised his side’s second-half performance after they moved to within three points of securing an Isthmian League South Central Division play-off place.
Westfield’s fifth consecutive victory at Ashford Town on Saturday saw them consolidate fifth spot. Selley was disappointed with his side’s first-half showing, but was pleased with their efforts after the break.
“First half we were poor,” said Selley. “It almost came across a low-key game. The pitch is not great and the ball was bouncing about everywhere. We didn’t have any tempo to the game. We looked a little bit sloppy first half so we had a little bit of a pop at the boys at half-time. They came out second half and produced. We were a million times better and maybe could have nicked one or two more but it was a hard game. It was not good conditions. Ashford are a hard-working side and first half we struggled a little bit, but then we got in the game second half and we were quite comfortable towards the back end. The back five kept them very quiet. It’s pleasing because it’s not an easy place to come.”
A difficult game at a cold Short Lane on Saturday saw little action from either side in the first half. Both keepers were called into action once to keep out low efforts but were equal to the task.
The hosts did have the ball in the net in the 18th minute when Juwon Akintunde pounced after Jack Smith's free kick came back off the bar, but the assistant’s flag came to the rescue.
After the break Westfield posed much more of an attacking threat and opened the scoring in the 57th minute. Alfie Adaje did well down the left and his cross saw Manolis Gogonas’ effort saved by Ashford keeper Grosha before the ball fell to Jordan Alves who smashed home.
Alfie Huckle secured the points with seven minutes remaining as he ghosted in-between centre back and keeper to meet Andy Crossley’s lofted chip and flick past Grosha.
At the other end Westfield's rearguard comfortably dealt with the home side’s limited attacking threats, which mainly came from set pieces.
Saturday’s victory followed a 4-0 win at Badshot Lea in the Isthmian League South Central Division last Tuesday evening (April 16).
Westfield’s first visit to Westfield Lane proved to be a successful one with the Yellas going at their hosts from the first whistle and eventually going on to win comfortably.
Billy Nutbeam opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark when he arrived at the back post to slam into the roof of the net after great work from Jordan Alves down the right-hand side.
The lead was doubled in the 35th minute when Manolis Gogonas’ cross was headed home by Lewis Jackson making his first league start for a month.
The second half saw the hosts rally briefly and Lamin Ceesay was at the heart of their best moments. Tobi Adaje thought he had added a third but the assistant’s flag was raised for a handball.
The game was put to bed in the 77th minute with a sublime counter-attack from the visitors. Niran Butler carried the ball out of defence to feed in Adaje, who in turn slipped in Alfie Huckle and the young midfielder arrived before Baggies keeper Harry Cawdron to poke the ball home.
A fourth was to arrive seconds later when Gogonas pressed the home defender and won the ball back before firing home to get the goal his performance deserved.