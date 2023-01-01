STEVE Perkins believes that promotion would be a fitting end to the legacy that he has built during his long tenure as Westfield chairman.
Perkins joined the Woking outfit as a youth-team player in 1973, and has been associated with the club ever since, taking over as chairman in 1999.
He told the News & Mail: “Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to see the club playing at step three, in the Isthmian League Premier Division, before I step down.”
Perkins is entering his 50th year with the club, which began life in 1953 as Westfield Boys.
He said: “I did about 24 seasons at Westfield [as a player]. And when I stopped playing in 1999, I was asked to become chairman, which I’ve been ever since.
“Westfield is one of those clubs where, if you’ve played for it for a while, you have an affinity with it.”
