WESTFIELD boss Ian Selley has hailed young keeper Rileigh Hebditch, who made his Pitching In Isthmian League debut for the club last Saturday (December 2).
Selley believes the 17-year-old has a bright future in the game after watching him produce a composed display in the 1-0 success against Ascot United in the South Central Division.
Ex-Arsenal star Selley said after the game: “He’s been good for a 17-year-old lad.
“He played against Camberley Town for us down here [in the Specsavers Surrey Senior Cup on October 31] and did very well.
“And the reason we put him in today is because in training he’s been fantastic.
“We work a lot on shooting and attacking play and he’s been excellent.
“So even though he’s young by age he comes across very composed and he’s a good goalkeeper. He’ll have a good future in the game.
“He didn’t have much to do today but he kept things nice and tidy, his distribution was good and I think he’s a good prospect.”
Another newcomer lining up for the Yellows against Ascot was former Corinthian-Casuals and Egham Town striker Danny Campion.
Selley said: “Danny’s quick, he’s quite ruthless as well, so I’m hoping in the next week or two he’ll settle in nicely and score some goals.
“Jake Baxter’s going to be out long-term now – he’ll need a knee operation – so Danny’s got a chance to come in and sort of stake his claim.
“He worked hard against Ascot. He didn’t get too many chances around the box but what you do get with Danny is work-rate and he gives that energy up top which we probably haven’t had so much this season.
“So I’m pretty confident that by the time he gets in over the next week or so we’ll create chances and he’ll get on the scoresheet.”
Campion missed a month of the season when he was representing the UK in the Padbol World Cup in Brazil.