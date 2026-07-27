Woking interim manager Craig Ross admitted his side are playing catch-up after the departure of former manager Jermain Defoe.
Ross and Jake Hyde were placed in interim charge of the Cards following Defoe’s departure last Thursday (July 23).
With less than two weeks to go until Woking’s opening game of the season at home to Sutton United, Ross believes his side have work to do to get up to speed.
“The lads know there's a general consensus around the place that they're not in the place they should be fitness wise and game-time wise,” said Ross.
“We're effectively playing catch-up. That's something we'll have to address over the next couple of weeks before Sutton.
“We know we've got a lot of work to do. We're not a million miles away, but there's things we definitely have to work on. We've got to improve. The good thing is we've got time to put those things right.”
Speaking after Woking’s 2-0 pre-season defeat against League One side Reading on Saturday, Ross praised his side for their reaction to Defoe’s departure.
“It's been a crazy 48 hours with all the attention around it and the outside noise,” said Ross.
“It's not ideal but if it was going to happen it was better to happen now. We've got time to reset and get ourselves on a good footing.
“As a footballer, you're used to change. It happens a lot. Obviously the manner in which it has happened is not ideal for anyone involved, but for the greater good and us to move forward it was probably the right decision.
“The only thing that matters here is the group and what we're doing. We can shut everything else out and get on with our work.
“Noise doesn't play football matches. People outside don't play football matches. It's the lads here that play the games and we're all in this together.
“We're here to work. The lads will get on with it and do their jobs and be ready to go.
“Woking is my club and I'm happy to step up and take charge for however long that may be.”
Ross was happy with his side’s efforts against Reading.
“It was a good test,” said Ross.
“I think the lads needed the minutes. I think the lads had more minutes than they've had all pre-season, so that was needed.
“It was always going to be a tough test. Reading are a good team – they’re a top League One side.
“I'm happy with the effort and the work-rate. There were moments of quality. We've tried to work on a few things and we saw that come out in the game.
“Obviously we want to win games, even in pre-season, so I’m disappointed with that.
“I’m disappointed with the manner of the second goal. It’s not acceptable in any game to turn your back and switch off from a free-kick, but it's something to learn from. On the whole, it was a good exercise.
“The game was about getting lads more minutes. Once everything has calmed down we can breath and put a plan together on how we're going to move forward.”
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