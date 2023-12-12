Westfield coach Dave Powell admitted that missed chances and a poor second-half display proved costly at Corinthian-Casuals last Saturday (December 9).
The Yellows produced a good performance before the break in the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division game against the struggling hosts at King George’s Field.
Although Westfield led only 1-0 at the interval, Jordan Alves scoring, they had several other excellent chances to put the game beyond the Tolworth outfit.
But the men from Woking Park fell away in the second period and Casuals scored to secure a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 187.
Powell said: “The first half wasn’t bad but similar to a lot of games this season – we probably should’ve come in two or three up.
“And then the second half was poor, very poor.
“Credit to them. They worked really hard and were a step ahead of us all the time in the second half.
“They were first to a lot of first balls, second balls, and we had a lack of intensity in the second half.
“We stopped doing all the good things we did in the first half where we were getting the ball into some areas, getting the ball into some spaces between their back four and the midfield and getting the full-backs forward.
“But we stopped doing all those things and you’ve got to give credit to Corinthian-Casuals because some of that is down to them.
“They had a really good go in the second half.
“The goal we conceded was poor, the whole thing was poor.
“I can’t dress it up any more than that really.”
Reflecting on Westfield’s first-half spurned opportunities, Powell highlighted one which featured a fine double save from home keeper Dan Purdue.
Powell said: “Danny [Campion] gets away down the left-hand side and cuts it back to Mano [Manolis Gogonas].
“Mano has a shot, there was a really good save by Dan Purdue in goal for them, and it comes back to Jordan who has a touch and then Purdue saves again brilliantly.
“So if that goes in that’s 2-0 and that’s a really tough ask for them in the second half. But it didn’t.
“At any level, if you miss chances it normally comes back and bites you.”