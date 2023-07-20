WESTFIELD will entertain local rivals Knaphill in a pre-season friendly tomorrow (Tuesday, July 25).
The Knappers, from Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South, will visit the Yellows, from the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division, for a game that kicks-off at 7.45pm at Woking Park.
The fixture was due to have been played at Redding Way.
Knaphill chairman Chris Drane told the News & Mail: "Serco would not release the ground in time for us to host, so the match was hastily switched to Westfield."