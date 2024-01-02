Women’s football at the University of Surrey is thriving, with both the first and second XIs top of their respective leagues as the new term approaches.
And the seniors’ success is a big feather in the cap for Frazer Fowler, who was recently named the team’s head coach.
The 24-year-old said: “After coaching my first training session and watching from the sidelines the last game of pre-season, I knew this was a special opportunity to work with a fantastic group of players.”
The first XI are six points clear of second-placed University of Brighton in Aldi Women’s South Eastern Tier Two of the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) set-up and a face an Aldi Women’s South Eastern Conference Cup quarter-final against Royal Holloway.
Skipper Isobel Saunders is looking to end her final season with the team as a treble-winning captain, avenging the heartbreak of last term’s cup semi-final and varsity losses to Royal Holloway.
She said: “We know there are big games to come in 2024 but it’s something we are ready for and looking forward to.
“Those defeats last season hurt. Seeing Royal Holloway spraying champagne after a varsity win at our ground is a motivation for me this season.
“The side is in a much better position than last year and we certainly feel we have the upper hand over Holloway this season.”
But it is the development of the second XI that has been one of the biggest successes of the 2023-24 campaign.
The seconds had not won a game for a significant period of time coming into this season. But now, coached by 24-year-old Arash Mohammadi Rad, they are unbeaten and sit three points clear of the University of Essex at the top of Aldi Women’s South Eastern Tier Four.
Arash said: “The transition in the side has been amazing.
“The increase in player quality with the freshers who arrived this season and the ongoing development of returning seconds players has given the team every chance to be successful over the next few seasons.”
First XI midfielder Ails Williams is the highest scorer in the UK across BUCS competitions for male and female teams.
Williams, who also plays for Dorking Wanderers Women, has notched 29 goals in eight BUCS games.
She said: “It’s been a really fun season so far.
“I’m just looking to have fun and enjoy my last year of university football. I’m not really taking notice of the leaderboard – I’m just lucky that the way we play allows me to get in positions to take these chances and help the team win games.”
Fowler said his club have big targets.
“Ash and I have a plan for the next four seasons,” he said.
“It has a heavy focus on what leagues teams are in and the football we play but also on the number of members who are playing women’s football elsewhere by the time they finish university, because growing the game is fundamentally important to us.
“We’d love for the first XI to be playing BUCS Premiership football within two seasons and for this to be supported by the second XI playing in Tier Two and for a third XI to be created and be able to play BUCS football too.”
The creation of a third XI is the current focus for club president Paula Rodriguez and club secretary Molly Catlin.
Rodriguez said: “We need to have in-depth discussions with Team Surrey regarding the funding to get a third team started.
“We probably had the numbers for one this season but the infrastructure wasn’t ready for it.”
Catlin said that discussions are ongoing. She added: “Performances and promotions on the pitch, as well as increased awareness of what the women are doing as a club, will only help these discussions.”
Both University of Surrey’s women’s teams return to BUCS action towards the end of January. All home games will take place at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford.
You can find the club on Instagram – see @uoswfc.