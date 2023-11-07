LAST week must go down as one of the most traumatic in Sheerwater’s history.
The Sheers suffered their ninth straight defeat across all competitions when they were blitzed 8-0 at Virginia Water in the Specsavers Surrey Senior Cup last Tuesday (October 31).
The next day, manager John Comer left the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South strugglers by mutual consent.
A statement from the Sheers said: “Following the recent run of results, John Comer has left the club by mutual consent.
“John did an amazing job last season to keep us up, and this season started well.
“However, things have conspired against him in recent weeks which affected results on the pitch.
“We wish John all the very best for the future.”
The Eastwood Centre outfit appointed a new management team last Thursday (November 2), and tweeted the news on Saturday morning (November 4).
Ex-Bedfont and Sandhurst Town boss Gareth Price, who holds the UEFA C licence, was unveiled as gaffer, with David McHugh his assistant. Paul McKenna and Toby Sleight were named coaches, with Sean Wallace remaining part of the management team.
However, the off-field changes could not bring a change of fortunes on the pitch as Sheerwater were hammered 8-2 by guests AFC Croydon Athletic in the league that afternoon.
Sheerwater have lost every match they have played since beating Epsom & Ewell 4-2 in Premier Division South on September 16.
The Sheers are third-bottom of the league, only one point ahead of the relegation zone.
Club spokesman Mike Clement said: “For us, it looks like a battle to stay up. But the new management team are determined and confident in their ability to assess things and improve all around. It will be an interesting few months to come.”