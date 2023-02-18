WOKING Women’s leading scorer Kaitlin Howard expects many of the club’s youngsters to have a very bright future in the game.
The 25-year-old, who has bagged two hat-tricks this season, told the News & Mail: “I know that a lot of the younger girls in our team are going to do so well.
“And watching the academy girls [under-12s] and the passes they string together and the control and the touch they have on the ball, they’re so good. I’m excited to see it.”
Howard, who has played football since the age of six, added: “I’m a PE teacher and I try to inspire young girls.
“I take the school’s football team and I tell them ‘Look, you’re going to get somewhere [within the game]’.
“That’s because now in women’s football, the bigger clubs and the national team are looking at recruiting players from local clubs. ”
For the full interview, see the 23 February issue of the News & Mail.