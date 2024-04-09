Sheerwater did well to not cave in and started playing some football. Substitute George Onwusonye tried his luck with an overhead kick that went over. Callum Mackie advanced before trying his luck from 25 yards but Nash was well positioned to save. Louis McGrane halted an attack with a foul and was cautioned. From the free kick Lewis Flatman beat the wall but not Mickley, who made another fine save. Sheerwater’s best move of the game ended with Callum Mackie crossing and Onwusonye heading against the bar. A minute later another fine move saw Milne go through and a dipping volley was just too high. Sheerwater were pressing hard and a reverse pass to Liam Avery saw him clip a ball forward to the hard-working York, and as Nash came out he produced a fine finish with a scissor kick that went over Nash and in to make it 5-2. At this point Farnham had totally switched off and a third Sheerwater goal arrived in injury time. Onwusonye robbed Dean and had a shot that beat Nash but came back off the post. Josh Toya-Nero was alert and he got there first to finish well in to the corner to make it 5-3.