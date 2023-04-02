WESTFIELD’S experienced skipper Luke Elliott is determined to help the club play at the next level.
Elliott, who turns 33 next month, told the News & Mail: “I’m just so passionate about this club. I want to get us up [into the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division].
“I know I’ve only been here two seasons, but it feels like my home and I’ll probably retire here.
“This club means a lot to me and I want to get them promoted. That’s one aim that I’ve set.”
The defender, who joined the Yellows in November 2021 from Chalfont St Peter, added: “We work so hard to create chances and score goals, but we give away too many easy opportunities from our mistakes.
“That’s happened a lot this season where we can see the ball out of play, we can clear the ball, and we don’t do it.
“We’re playing good football and we’re creating chances. But not many teams make mistakes for us to score against them – although we make mistakes and we get punished for it.
“That’s been our season. If we cut out the mistakes, we’d be in the play-offs hands down. So that’s the frustrating part of it.”
For the full interview, see the 6 April issue of the News & Mail.