Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato has continued to be busy building his squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Two players have agreed to remain with the Sheers, and three new signings have been announced by the club.
Brooklyn Hyseni has agreed to join Sheerwater having played for Redhill’s first team and under-23s.
Barbato said: “I’m excited to work with Brooklyn having broken into Redhill’s first team last season. He has had a positive impact so far in pre-season and will be a great addition to the squad for this campaign.”
Sheerwater have also signed defender Josh Fitzgerald from Rising Ballers.
Barbato said: “Fitzgerald is a ball playing centre half who I’m sure will be a huge asset to us this season. He is joining off the back of a good season in a solid top five team last year. He’s a really good signing for us.”
Harvey Vaulter has joined Sheerwater from Eversley, where he played more than 40 games and was part of their top four side last season.
Barbato said: “Harvey will be looking to kick on and contribute towards goals and assists this season. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Callum Mackie and George Mackie have both agreed to remain with Sheerwater for the upcoming season.
Barbato said: “I’m delighted to re-sign last year’s young player of the season Callum, and to re-sign George. I’m lucky to have worked with them over the past two years. They are products of the AFC Wimbledon and Aldershot academies.
“Callum is a great full-back/wing-back that will add real quality to the backline, while George is looking to add to his goals from last season. They both have a bright future in the game.”
Sheerwater will continue their pre-season campaign with a home game against Virginia Water on Saturday, July 20, before hosting Frimley Green on Tuesday, July 23.