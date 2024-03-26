Five minutes later Abbey’s Frith was dismissed for a poor tackle on Milne. Abbey had a good chance soon afterwards but Leech made a fine tackle. Burnham was then sin-binned for dissent and Sheewater would face nine men for ten minutes. Abbey equalised on 71 minutes as a cross to the far post was headed back across goal and ex-Sheer Danilo Cadete tapped home from six yards. The visitors knuckled down and got on the front foot again. Gray atoned for his earlier error with a match-winning save on 73 minutes. Sellick lined up an effort and hit it hard and low towards the bottom corner, but Gray was down acrobatically to turn it away for a corner.