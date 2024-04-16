Sheerwater picked up a crucial point in their battle for Combined Counties Premier Division South survival with a 2-2 draw at Tadley Calleva on Saturday.
The Sheers arrived at a sunny Barlows Park looking to take a point to boost their chances of remaining in the league. The Sheers did not disappoint with an enthusiastic display that could have earned all three points.
The Sheers started well, winning a free kick on three minutes that produced a half-chance for Michael Milne. After 15 minutes Elliot York’s volley zipped just over the bar. On 17 minutes Sheerwater’s Michael Leech misplaced his header and Tadley fired a cross into the Sheers area, but Matt Bryant slid in to prevent the Tadley player taking his shot. On 19 minutes Alex Miller’s shot was saved by Sheerwater keeper Alfie Mickley. The Sheers had to make an early substitution with the injured Leech replaced by Zac Jervis. On 23 minutes, from a good attack by the Sheers, Milne fed York. A Tadley defender cleared to Jervis, who got his shot away, but it lacked power. On 29 minutes Tadley produced a good passing move that concluded with a dipping shot over the Sheerwater goal. On 30 minutes from a Tadley corner a powerful shot on target was well saved by Sheerwater keeper Mickley, who stretched to save the shot.
The Sheers took the lead on 32 minutes with an attack down the left-hand side. The ball was laid off to York, who took a touch before rifling his shot into the top right-hand side of the Tadley goal. On 33 minutes there was a let off for the away side when Liam Avery’s pass back to Mickley was intercepted by Kieran Rodgers, who swivelled to shoot over the open target. Sheerwater won a free kick on 39 minutes, but Jervis’ shot was saved by Craig Atkinson. On 40 minutes Tadley put Sheerwater under pressure with three corners on the bounce, and Mickley had to be dominant as the Tadley players pressured him. The Sheers almost went 2-0 up when York rolled the ball past keeper Atkinson, only for a defender to dramatically get back to clear the ball off the goal line. The visitors led 1-0 at half-time.
Tadley started the half well and pressed for an equaliser. On 48 minutes Sheerwater keeper Mickley made a double save to prevent the home side from scoring. On 51 minutes Sheerwater’s Milne made progress into the Tadley area but he shot wide of the target. On 58 minutes Jervis won the ball and fed York, who shot wide. Tadley went back on the attack with Miller, who turned and hit a shot that Mickley gathered. On 63 minutes York was replaced by George Onwusonye. On 65 minutes Tadley’s Rodgers shots over the bar from close range. Tadley equalised on 67 minutes from a free kick that was headed across the face of the Sheerwater goal and was headed home by Ross Cook. Sheerwater created a good chance on 69 minutes when Bryant fed Onwusonye, who shot across the goal. On 71 minutes Sheerwater were awarded a penalty for a foul on Dylan Martins. Milne stepped up to take the penalty, but Atkinson made a good save. Sheerwater made a change on 73 minutes, when the injured Martins was replaced by Jack Tomlinson. The Sheers continued to press and should have retaken the lead from three chances on 74 minutes for Milne and Onwusonye and a final shot from George Sellick that went wide of the target. On 76 minutes Sheerwater get their reward with Milne sweeping forward after receiving a pass from George Mackie and hitting an unstoppable shot into the Tadley goal. Scenes of jubilation turned to despair straight away as Tadley are awarded a penalty when Mickley was adjudged to have fouled a Tadley player. Rodgers rifled the penalty into the bottom corner to make it 2-2. Braydon Tanner replaced Sellick on 79 minutes as Sheerwater looked for a response. Mickley saved well with his leg on 83 minutes to prevent Tadley scoring a winner. Sheerwater held on as Tadley pressed for a later winner from two long throws. Sheerwater created a chance from a corner in the last minute, but Milne headed over the bar.
Sheerwater squad: Alfie Mickley, Matt Bryant, Callum Mackie, Louis McGrane, Michael Leech, Liam Avery, George Mackie, Elliot York, Dylan Martins, Michael Milne, George Sellick, Zac Jervis, Braydon Tanner, Jack Tomlinson, George Onwusonye, Josh Toya-Nero.