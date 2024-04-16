Tadley started the half well and pressed for an equaliser. On 48 minutes Sheerwater keeper Mickley made a double save to prevent the home side from scoring. On 51 minutes Sheerwater’s Milne made progress into the Tadley area but he shot wide of the target. On 58 minutes Jervis won the ball and fed York, who shot wide. Tadley went back on the attack with Miller, who turned and hit a shot that Mickley gathered. On 63 minutes York was replaced by George Onwusonye. On 65 minutes Tadley’s Rodgers shots over the bar from close range. Tadley equalised on 67 minutes from a free kick that was headed across the face of the Sheerwater goal and was headed home by Ross Cook. Sheerwater created a good chance on 69 minutes when Bryant fed Onwusonye, who shot across the goal. On 71 minutes Sheerwater were awarded a penalty for a foul on Dylan Martins. Milne stepped up to take the penalty, but Atkinson made a good save. Sheerwater made a change on 73 minutes, when the injured Martins was replaced by Jack Tomlinson. The Sheers continued to press and should have retaken the lead from three chances on 74 minutes for Milne and Onwusonye and a final shot from George Sellick that went wide of the target. On 76 minutes Sheerwater get their reward with Milne sweeping forward after receiving a pass from George Mackie and hitting an unstoppable shot into the Tadley goal. Scenes of jubilation turned to despair straight away as Tadley are awarded a penalty when Mickley was adjudged to have fouled a Tadley player. Rodgers rifled the penalty into the bottom corner to make it 2-2. Braydon Tanner replaced Sellick on 79 minutes as Sheerwater looked for a response. Mickley saved well with his leg on 83 minutes to prevent Tadley scoring a winner. Sheerwater held on as Tadley pressed for a later winner from two long throws. Sheerwater created a chance from a corner in the last minute, but Milne headed over the bar.