Darren Sarll has been sacked from his role as Woking manager today (Monday, November 13).
The former Stevenage and Yeovil Town gaffer led the Cards to a fourth-placed finish in the Vanarama National League last season, and a berth in the play-offs for the first time in their history.
But this term has been a major disappointment, with the club lying 14th in the 24-team division – seven points adrift of the play-off zone but only four points ahead of the relegation area.
Sarll's position seemed precarious following the humiliating Emirates FA Cup defeat at Ramsgate on November 4. But he stayed in place for the league clash away to struggling Oxford City last Saturday (November 11), where a 3-2 defeat proved the final nail in his coffin.
Since a 2-0 success at Hartlepool United in the league on September 16, Woking have played 13 games across all competitions, winning just three times – at AFC Fylde and Eastleigh in the league and at home to lower-grade Hemel Hempstead in the FA Cup.
The loss at Oxford was Woking's ninth defeat in 19 league games this term. They sufered 12 losses in the whole of the 2023-23 league campaign.
A statement from the Cards today said: “Woking Football Club can confirm that it has relieved manager Darren Sarll of his duties with immediate effect.
“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Darren for one of the club’s most successful seasons in recent history and wish him well in his future endeavours both on and off the pitch.
“Assistant manager Ian Dyer has been asked to take charge of the first team for the upcoming home fixtures against Oldham and Chesterfield.
“No further comment will be made today.”
Woking host Oldham on Saturday, November 18 and receive Chesterfield on Tuesday, November 21, both in the league.