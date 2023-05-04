WOKING’S superb season ended when they were beaten 2-1 by visitors Bromley last night (Wednesday) in their Vanarama National League play-off eliminator B match.
A goal apiece from Michael Cheek (penalty) and Deji Elerewe completed a second-half turnaround for the Ravens and earned them a semi-final against Chesterfield on Sunday.
For the game – the Cards’ first in the National League play-offs – boss Darren Sarll made four changes to the XI that started against Solihull Moors on Saturday.
He recalled Scott Cuthbert, James Daly and Joe McNerney, but had to go without the services of danger man Rhys Browne.
And in a game which for large parts saw the home side struggle to find any fluency, the loss of Jim Kellermann to injury just after the half-hour was a big blow.
A crowd of 5,033 at The Laithwaite Community Stadium watched Rohan Ince give the home side a 13th-minute lead when he lashed the ball into the roof of the net from 20 yards.
But the guests carried the greater threat in the first half and went on to pull level with an hour played, Cheek beating Woking gloveman Will Jaaskelainen from the spot.
Just before the penalty, the Cards looked odds-on to score a second goal. But joint top-scorer Pádraig Amond was denied twice by resolute play from Bromley defender Omar Sowumni and keeper Reice Charles-Cook.
However, with the sides level and the clock showing just under 15 minutes to play, Elerewe scored the clincher. He pounced on the ball following a long throw from Sowumni and directed his header past Jaaskelainen from close range.
Sarll said: “In the first half, we were really good. There was really great commitment to defending our box. We took our chance very well and it was a very good finish from Rohan. I like the position he took up [for the goal], and he does that a lot more now.
“And I was really pleased until the penalty. Thereafter, I thought it was very, very poor [from Woking] – and based on that 30 minutes in the second half of Bromley domination, they deserved to win.”