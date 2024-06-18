Sheerwater Football Club staged a Mini Sheers Festival at Eastwood Leisure Centre last Saturday.
There were under-six, under-seven, under-eight and under-nine age groups, with ten teams in three of them and nine in the other.
There was good football, a few tears but lots of fun, with the many downpours of rain not stopping the youngsters’ enjoyment of the day.
The results of the finals were: Under-six: JDFS 3 Premier 2. Under-seven: JDFS 2 Raynes Park 0. Under-eight: JDFS 2 Meadow Sports 0. Under-nine: Windsor Warriors 1 Dundonald 0.
Sheerwater wishes to thank all the clubs and supporters for coming.
(Photo: Louis Woodington) (Louis Woodington)