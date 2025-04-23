"I'm two from three for Willie now, I'll take that," Cobden said. "I should probably quit while I'm ahead. Paul [Nicholls] had one in the race with a very light weight, which I'd struggle to do, so he let me off him to ride this lad. It's great, we all work together and I've got a good agent in Sam Stronge. He sorts the job out, I just turn up and ride them.