Willie Mullins backed up his 2024 Grand National victory with I Am Maximus by saddling 33-1 shot Nick Rockett to win the world’s greatest steeplechase at Aintree on Saturday.
Ridden by his son Patrick, the eight-year-old got the better of last year’s winner to win by two-and-a-half lengths from another Mullins entry Grangeclare to make it a one, two, three for the Irish trainer.
Stewart Andrew, the jubilant winning owner seen giving Patrick Mullins a piggyback into the winner's enclosure while Nick Rockett cooled down, bought him alongside his wife Sadie, who died from cancer just five days after watching her pride and joy finish fourth in a Fairyhouse bumper in 2022.
A day after his astonishing Aintree heroics, Mullins had another day to remember after sending out the first five in the Grade Two Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday.
In other racing news, jockey Hayley Turner has announced her retirement for a second time, revealing she is expecting a baby in October.
Turner, 42, a Group One-winning rider and the first woman to partner 100 Flat winners in Britain in a single calendar year, initially retired from the saddle in 2015, but returned to the fold in 2018 after a brief stint riding in France in 2017.
Also announcing their retirements from the saddle are jockeys Alan Johns and Nick Scholfield.
Johns enjoyed a fairytale end to his riding career when partnering Bumpy Evans to victory in the finale on the card at Ffos Las on Sunday.
Meanwhile Scholfield announced his retirement from the saddle after partnering Monbeg Genius in the Grand National. The 35-year-old has completed his training modules and plans to start his new career by the end of the year.
By Peter Moore