MORE than £5,000 raised at Sheerwater FC has been presented to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
The Sheers turned their Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League home game with Knaphill in February into a tribute to Maz Bristow, a long-standing supporter of, and volunteer for, the Eastwood Centre outfit.
She died on June 24 last year, and the man-of-the-match award was donated in her memory by her widower Tony.
The Premier Division South fixture was a fundraiser for the hospice. There were raffles and an auction, the latter featuring a shirt signed by Belgium international Eden Hazard. The top fetched £500.
And now members of Sheerwater’s committee and the Bristow family have presented a cheque for £5,256.96 to Sam Jones, community fundraiser for the hospice.
Sheerwater secretary Trevor Wenden said: “Maz was such a special lady, as was proved by the number of people from the club’s past and present who attended the game. It truly was wonderful to see.”
And a spokesman for the Bristow family said: “We’d like to thank Trevor and all the staff and players who helped make the memorial day such a success.”