WOKING’S pre-season has been tough physically and mentally for the players, according to assistant boss Ian Dyer.
The Cards are building towards their Vanarama National League campaign, which starts on August 5 at Kidderminster Harriers.
And they will be looking to improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish – their best in the division for 25 years – and defeat in the first stage of the play-offs.
Dyer told the News & Mail: “Pre-season has been good. It’s been physically and mentally probably quite tough for the players.
“But there’s a reason behind that.
“We’ve got to prepare their bodies and their minds for what the next ten months are going to look like.
“It’s a tough division. You play two games a week most weeks and you’ve got to prepare these players for a 46-game season.
“So in that respect it’s been tough but the players came back in good condition, as was expected of them, and we’ve certainly got some really strong physical work in them.
“It’s important we lay the foundations for the season ahead.
“At this point we’ve been pleased with the progress of the group.
“The most important thing is the boys come through pre-season and don’t pick up unnecessary injuries along the way.
“The focus is very much that we have a fit and healthy squad come August 5.”
On the return to fitness of striker Reece Grego-Cox, who netted nine goals in just 14 appearances last term, Dyer said: “He’s had to get his head down and work hard.
“He had a lot of time away from the rest of the group, which can be challenging.
“So it’s great for him to be back fit and healthy and able to help his team-mates, which I know he’s desperate to do going forward.
“Hopefully his goals will contribute to helping us win games of football this season.
“We need to keep all our players fit. And that will be a big part of whether we’re successful or not this year.”
Woking’s programme of pre-season friendlies continues on Saturday with a match at National League South outfit Welling United.
It will be the first time the sides have met since the Cards prevailed 1-0 in the National League South 2018-19 play-off final.
Dyer said: “It will be a tough game. We picked our schedule with that in mind.
“We wanted a mix of league opposition, which we knew would be a real challenge, and some games against teams who are going to be strong in the league below ours.
“Welling are a club who are looking to build on and off the pitch.
“Historically they’ve been a really strong non-league side so I’m sure it’ll be a tough test for us, which is what the players need. We’re looking forward to taking on that challenge.”
Of the match four years ago when Woking saw off the Wings to regain their place in the National League, Dyer said: “It was a fantastic day for the club and the team.
“I remember that game like it was yesterday and the last ten minutes feeling like a lifetime. It felt like we were defending our box for hours.
“Every time we headed the ball out, you were hoping the final whistle went.”