And in a statement today (Friday, December 8), the Cards said: "Woking Football Club would like to share its progress to date and the moving-forward plan until we appoint a new manager. "The club formed a manager search committee immediately upon Darren Sarll’s departure. The search committee includes members of the board of directors and a consultant who has been part of many manager search committees over the past three decades in the National League South, National League, League Two and League One. "The club began receiving CVs on the evening of Monday, November 13, and has finalised the vetting process of candidates. The interview process has begun, with multiple candidates having been interviewed ahead of this statement. "We are under no illusion that this appointment is perhaps the most critical one we’ll make as a board of directors. We are looking not just for the now – but also for the future. We will not rush the process of hiring a manager just to say we have hired one. There is no rushing an appointment of this magnitude. "Ian Dyer is our caretaker manager and has agreed to continue serving until a new manager is appointed. Ian has been a constant positive presence since he joined the club, including some of the highest points of the past 25 years – including a promotion to the National League, a third-round-proper FA Cup tie against Watford, the highest points return in 25 years and our first-ever play-off spot. We are confident that he continues to work hard behind the scenes to improve performances. "We would also like our supporters to please join us in congratulating Scott Cuthbert as he becomes the newest member of our coaching staff as a player/coach. Scott holds a UEFA A licence and is a strong addition to the backroom staff, along with our goalkeeping coach, Marlon Beresford, who has been a tremendous influence around the club since joining in 2022. "Scott will continue his duties as a key centre-back for the club and adds a wealth of experience to the team. "We all know that the season and results to date have been more challenging than any of us would like, but we have some massive games ahead of us in the coming weeks and there is a long way yet to go in the season. Let's all rally behind the team and our incredible football club. "Thank you for your continued support. Without you, none of this would be possible. Let’s move forward. Together."