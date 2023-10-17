KNAPHILL twice came from behind to demolish neighbours Guildford City 6-2 at the Spectrum last Saturday (October 14) in Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South.
And the Knappers’ hero was striker Nick Thumwood, who scored a hat-trick after signing for the club from Combined Counties Division One outfit Berks County the previous day.
For Guildford, it was the second time in five matches that they had conceded six goals. But they made a fine start to the derby.
With only two minutes gone, Will May headed home a free-kick from Owen Tanner.
However, the guests were on terms almost immediately – through an own goal.
The ball was pushed forward from midfield after City lost possession. A desperate attempt at an interception from a home defender saw the ball fly high into the net beyond Lewis Hoy’s despairing dive.
But Guildford regained the lead after ten minutes.
An excellent pass from Tanner put May through, and he fired powerfully past Knaphill keeper Jos Barker.
The Knappers levelled in the 27th minute. Thumwood was in space on the left and he shot from a tight angle and inside the far post.
Straight away City’s Nathaniel Mensah shot just wide and then Mike Coppinger curled a free-kick wide of Knaphill’s goal.
But the visitors edged ahead after 36 minutes – in controversial fashion.
The Knappers said “a strike from Adam Aziz crept under the crossbar, the ball went clearly over the line and came back out”.
Guildford saw it rather differently.
Secretary Barry Underwood said: “A shot struck the bar and bounced down on the line.
“The referee’s assistant made no signal that the ball had crossed the line, yet a goal was given.”
City hit back. Mensah turned in the box but his effort cleared the crossbar.
As half-time approached, the visitors won a penalty for handball and Thumwood stepped up to drill the ball home for a 4-2 lead.
But the hosts had a great chance to reduce the arrears in the 49th minute.
Louis Lindsay’s deep free-kick deceived Barker. The ball flew over his head and struck a post. May went down as he chased the loose ball but the referee was unmoved by appeals for a penalty.
Soon City had appeals for another spot-kick waved away, leading to Coppinger being sent off.
With a man advantage, Knaphill bossed proceedings and twice in two minutes they took advantage of errors by Guildford to add to their tally.
In the 69th minute, Zak Horkan hit the Knappers’ fifth goal – and then Thumwood completed a superb debut by netting their sixth.
Manny Acheampong had two good chances to slash Knaphill’s lead but City finished well beaten.
The Knappers went into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Farnham Town on Tuesday, October 10. It was the Redding Way side’s first loss of the league campaign
Farnham broke the deadlock through Lewis Flatman’s close-range goal after 18 minutes.
Ryan Kinnane extended the lead in the 57th minute, following a short corner.
And it was 3-0 in the 70th minute, Adam Liddle firing in after a Flatman shot took a deflection.
So the signing of Thumwood was just what the doctor ordered. And after putting pen to paper, Thumwood said: “I’m really excited to test myself at this level again – lots to prove.
“It was a really tough decision to leave Berks, a top, top club with great people from top to bottom.”