Woking owner Drew Volpe has admitted the club faced administration before a £600,000 cash injection.
The six-figure injection from Volpe’s parents has put the Cards in a position to start the new season in August.
“It looked like administration was going to be the next option,” said Volpe. “It's a little bit embarrassing I asked my parents for a little injection but I'm optimistic about everything.
“Once the club's in your veins it's hard to get it out because the sky is the limit. Given the location and the demographic there's no reason why we can't be a League One team in my eyes. I could be totally crazy but I really think we could do whatever we want with the right direction. Admittedly, I think the direction was a little bit off the past year but that's how I feel right now.”
Volpe has openly admitted he is looking for new investment at the club and says he remains confident of attracting investors – although he can’t put a timeframe on when he might be able to get a deal over the line.
“We're very close with a new group of investors so I would own ten per cent and they would own 85 per cent,” said Volpe.
“I feel very confident. Oakwell Sports Advisory, who has been our investment bank from the beginning, has done a fantastic job and I've had a lot of very good meetings with some prominent people. I'm confident we're going to get this done.
“The timeframe is tough. It could be two days, it could be two months. With the money we have in the bank now we have the time to find the right group and I'm going to make sure it's the right people. I've been in the sports business and the investment business a long time and it takes time to complete things.
“With our budget we had the past three years we should have got promoted. I'm not going to point fingers at anybody but we spent it in the wrong way.”
Volpe, who has invested more than £3.425m in the club since taking over in 2021, admitted there have been plenty of tough times.
“You've got to dust yourself off and get back in the saddle,” said Volpe. “It's not pleasant to have to deal with that. But I couldn't have picked a better community of people or a better team to spend a bunch of money on. That's the only way to put it at this point, you've got to have a sense of humour about it.
“I knew this was not going to be easy, but I always want to be a good steward to the club. It's my home away from home and I've made so many lifelong friends and connections. I wish I had known exactly what I had signed up for when I got involved, but I'm not upset about it.”
Despite the upheaval, Volpe is looking forward to the new season and is confident of a successful campaign.
“I think the core group of guys we have are good enough to put us in a position to make the play-offs,” he said.