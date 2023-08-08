THE Surrey County Intermediate League (Western) has dropped its second tier after only one year.
And league chairman Derek Stovold says the shedding of Division One – which was established in 2022 – is down purely to a lack of players.
Stovold told the News & Mail: “Several teams withdrew or folded before the start of last season and during the season, leaving us with a total of 16 teams in the two intermediate divisions [Premier Division and Division One].
“Two were promoted to the Surrey Premier County League and there was one relegation to the Guildford & Woking Alliance League, leaving us with 13 teams.
“We then received one relegation and one promotion, awaiting an appeal with the Surrey FA. When that’s sorted, we’ll have one intermediate division [Premier Division] consisting of 14 teams.
“The loss of teams is solely because of a lack of players. It’s a big problem with adult male football in this area, and it’s getting worse.
“Unfortunately it’s the way the great game is going.
“The Guildford & Woking Alliance League has, for the first time in many years, not had any new teams enter and is now a smaller league.”
Despite the disbandment of Intermediate (Western) Division One, the league will keep its Premier Reserves Division.
The Premier Division will include Knaphill Athletic, Lightwater United, Worplesdon Phoenix and Ripley Village, the latter having been relegated from the Surrey Premier County League Premier Division following a points deduction after they appeared to be safe.
The Robins are swapping places with Keens Park Rangers, the Pyrford-based side who won the Intermediate (Western) championship for the past two seasons.
The programme on the Intermediate (Western) campaign’s opening day, September 2, will feature a News & Mail area derby between the Lights and Ripley.
The Premier Reserves Division will include the second strings of Keens Park, Lightwater, Ripley and Worplesdon.
Meanwhile, the Surrey Premier County League Premier Division season will get under way on August 26.