Knaphill confirmed their spot in the Combined Counties Premier Division South play-off final in style with a superb 2-0 win at home to Tadley Calleva in the semi-final on Saturday afternoon.
Third-placed Knaphill hosted the end-of-season promotion play-off semi-final against fourth-placed Tadley Calleva at Redding Way in front of a club-record crowd of 507 on Saturday. Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to allow the supporters to get into the ground.
With both sides fielding their strongest sides, it promised to be a good game with the winner facing AFC Croydon Athletic in the final – the prize being a place in the Isthmian League South Central Division and Step 4 football.
From the start, it was Knaphill that showed their intent to progress, forcing several early corners after creating chances for Jose Sani and Adam Aziz.
Tadley Calleva showed why they have had a good season, as they hit the home side with a few counter-attacks, with Ross Cook going close on three occasions.
Knaphill’s best chance of the first half saw Calvin Camara have an effort superbly tipped over the bar by Harry Nash, after a fine cross in from the right. Tadley could have gone in a goal up at half-time had Cook’s free kick not hit the post from outside the box.
The second half started much the same as the first, with Knaphill looking for the breakthrough and Aziz seeing his effort well saved.
With the game being contested mainly in the Tadley half, it was no surprise that the opening goal came from Knaphill. A run down the left from Aziz in the 72nd minute saw him lay a ball inside to Seb Karczewski. Karczewski quickly shifted the ball to his right foot and then unleashed a bullet of a shot from 25 yards out that swerved several times as it flew into the net and left Nash in the Tadley goal flat-footed.
The home crowd were still celebrating the opening goal when Sani laid the ball back to Camara in the 75th minute. His pinpoint cross from the left found the tireless Zac Hawker unmarked in the middle of the six-yard box. Such was the accuracy of the cross, Hawker had the simple task of chesting in the second Knaphill goal and doubling the home side’s advantage.
At this point, it was all Knaphill. They had a chance to further extend their lead in the final few minutes when Aaron Burchett broke away on a clearance following a Tadley corner. His run set up Sani for a decent chance, but it was well saved by Nash.
Knaphill comfortably saw out the last few minutes to run out deserved 2-0 winners.