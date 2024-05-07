With the game being contested mainly in the Tadley half, it was no surprise that the opening goal came from Knaphill. A run down the left from Aziz in the 72nd minute saw him lay a ball inside to Seb Karczewski. Karczewski quickly shifted the ball to his right foot and then unleashed a bullet of a shot from 25 yards out that swerved several times as it flew into the net and left Nash in the Tadley goal flat-footed.