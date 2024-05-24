Westfield have announced their new first-team management set up.
Current players Luke Elliott and Andrew Crossley have taken over as joint player-managers, and Dave Powell has become assistant manager.
Jake Baxter has joined the management as first-team coach, while Ben Knight returns in a first-team coaching capacity having previously lead the youth team between 2021 and 2023.
The Yellas have acted quickly following the resignation of Ian Selley, who led Westfield to a fifth-placed finish in the Isthmian League South Central Division last season and a spot in the play-offs. The Yellas lost 3-2 at Marlow in the play-offs, before winning the Aldershot Senior Cup.
Westfield chairman Steve Perkins said: “Luke and Andy are passionate and experienced players who epitomise the Westfield ethos on and off the pitch. I am sure players and members will rally to support them as they take over football management of the club.”
Elliott and Crossley are looking forward to their new roles.
Crossley said: “Ian moving was a bit of a shock announcement. We've got such a good group here and we wanted to keep it together, so decided to put our names in the hat to say that we'd love to take it on. Thankfully the club have put their faith in us and we're really looking forward to getting going.”
Elliott added: “I feel privileged that we've been given the opportunity to manage this club. It's a club that means a lot to me. I like the family feel. I like everything about it and I want to do well.
“We’re going to have challenges, but we're going to be honest with everyone. We want to succeed. We're all winners at this club.”
Crossley is delighted to have Powell and Baxter on board as part of the new management team.
Crossley said: “Dave Powell has been massive for both of us since we've come to the club. He's obviously well liked by everyone and is really good at what he does in terms of fitness coaching. That was a no-brainer to help the continuation of the good atmosphere that we've got in the changing room.
“Jake is going to add a lot towards the attacking side of things. Unfortunately he's injured now so he can't play this season, but we think he's going to add a lot around the club and help us with our attacking style and progressing in that way.”
Powell and Baxter are looking forward to being part of the new management team.
Baxter said: “I'm excited. It’s my first time into the coaching side of things so I’m looking forward to it. I think Luke and Andy are really good appointments and I reckon it will be a good season.
“We all value the club. The club have looked after us, and when Ian left we all spoke and said we don't want to see what we’ve built all fall apart. We've got a really good changing room. I think that's why we put ourselves forward. It will be good as long as we're all on the same page.”
Powell added: “Personally, I'm really pleased. I think it's great we've got it sorted early. Having been at the club on and off for a long time it's something that's a little bit different but I think it's really exciting. I’m really looking forward to it.
“These guys know football. They've all been good players and still are good players. The players that we've spoken to already are fully onside with it. We've got a few other irons in the fire with players that we're hoping can come in and do a great job from the word go.
“I'm here to support this. We're very much going to work as a management team. Luke and Andy are the managers, but Jake and I and everyone else in the backroom needs to support them and help them as much as they can – which we will do. I think we're looking forward to having a great season.
“Jake's already said he's really keen to work with the forwards. He can't stop scoring goals no matter where he's been, so why would you not want to tap into that. You'd be crazy not to. We'll do whatever we have to do. If that's picking up some cones, filling up some water bottles or pumping up some footballs, great. If it's putting on sessions and trying to help with some tactics or whatever it might be, then that's part of our job as well. It's everything.”