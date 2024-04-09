Once again Guildford disappointed their loyal supporters at the Spectrum with another below-par performance. After some promise in recent weeks hopes were high for success against a side who themselves have struggled for form in recent weeks. But City just didn’t fire during the first period. There was little cohesion to their play and the visitors’ goal was seldom threatened. Tooting had a number of shots on goal during the first half, although most were from distance and passed harmlessly wide. On 23 minutes Jamie Hilton’s cross to the back post was just too high for the lurking Leon Dadey. Two minutes later Tooting took the lead, and it came from another long-range effort. Conor Melody was allowed too much space, and he smashed the ball home, giving Mac Chisholm little chance. City were a little unlucky to go two behind on 31 minutes. Hilton went to ground to block a cross, the ball hit his arms on the ground and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Up stepped the division’s top goal scorer Shay Brennan, who converted with aplomb.