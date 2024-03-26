But this perceived injustice spurred City on and their game lifted several notches. James Glover's shot from the edge of the box was deflected inches wide of the post. Then on 36 minutes Callum Sullivan’s fine pass set the impressive Ben Mitchell through on the left hand side of the box where he was brought down as he rounded the Fleet goalkeeper Filip Chalupnkzak. Mitchell dusted himself down to drive home the penalty from the spot.