Newly-promoted AFC Croydon Athletic deservedly made progress in the Emirates FA Cup, but not without a commendable performance from a new-look Guildford City side in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie.
City opened confidently and to the surprise of many present they took the lead on 11 minutes.
The impressive Manny Acheampong closed down Croydon goalkeeper Amadou Tangara, who dallied too long with the ball at his feet. Acheampong’s challenge won the ball and at full stretch he managed to turn the ball into the empty net.
Croydon were dominating possession but for much of the first period made little significant progress.
Sam Bell saved well at his near post on 20 minutes, and shortly afterwards the City defence coped well with a free kick.
On the half hour City themselves had a free kick in a threatening position but Alex Stingelin miscued a difficult volley chance.
On 32 minutes the home side should have won a penalty but fortunately for City the referee thought otherwise.
Croydon, perhaps spurred by this injustice, equalised minutes later. A superb run on the left gave Gus Sow the chance to convert from close range.
Croydon saw a shot on the turn go over the bar late in the half, but City went into the break satisfied with their efforts.
The second half opened in the same vein, and Guildford had a golden chance to take the lead on 55 minutes.
A superb through ball by Tobi Falodi set Acheampong free and bearing down on goal. Tangara was up to the task though and made a fine blocking save from Acheampong’s effort.
City were made to pay for that miss when the home side took the lead two minutes later. Another low cross from the left was converted at the back post by Cian McCarthy despite the best efforts of the City defence.
Azeez Elegushi, who was lively off the bench for City, had a half chance minutes later but he chose to cut inside, and his shooting chance had gone. But on the hour Guildford had a mountain to climb when Richard Pingling fired home from the penalty spot to give the home side a two-goal lead.
Guildford came close again with 15 minutes remaining. Azeez Elegushi’s effort deflected to the lurking Stingelin. Guildford skipper Stingelin got a strong touch but again Tangara saved well from close range.
Elegushi was carried off the pitch on 80 minutes and with all five substitutions used Guildford played out the game with ten men.
Both sides saw shots from the edge of the box clear the crossbar late on, but there was little further incident, and it was AFC Croydon who advanced to the next round.
Special mention to the travelling Guildford City fans who sang in support of their team throughout.
Guildford City will travel to Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off), before travelling to Redhill next Tuesday night (August 13).
Guildford City: Sam Bell, Joshua Adjei (Darnell Jon-Peter 46), Benji Gambrah (Mo Sabek 68), Jake Brown, Joe Atkin (Azeez Elegushi 46), Alex Stingelin, Tobi Falodi, Ben Drake, Malachai Cole (Keoindre Ellis-Vassell 68), Isaac Collins (Yomi Obafemi 68), Manny Acheampong.
Unused substitutes: Freddy Robins, Jacob Terry.
Referee: Patrick Jolliffe
Attendance: 195.
By Barry Underwood
Knaphill also exited the Emirates FA Cup as they crashed to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Hanworth Villa on Saturday afternoon.
The home side took the lead in the 24th minute through Rayan Djouadj’s goal, before Kyen Nicholas doubled Hanworth Villa’s advantage from the penalty spot on 27 minutes.
Nicholas made it 3-0 to the home side in the 47th minute, before Ben Merson scored Hanworth Villa’s fourth and final goal of the afternoon on 88 minutes.
Knaphill will host recently-relegated Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off), before entertaining Tooting & Mitcham United next Tuesday evening (August 13).
Knaphill: Sam Gray, James Glover, Alex McLean, Ross Murdoch, Matt Copland, Blessing Hombessa, Rahman Ajibola, Jack Watts, Ross Cheek, Brendan Ebireri, Fabio Szepan-Afele.
Substitutes: David Orisatoki, Dale Burnham, Jamari Jackson, Carl Bower, Theo White, Franck Pegny.
Attendance: 161.