Cornelius is a UEFA A licence coach who works on the academy staff at Queens Park Rangers. Between 2018 and 2022 he co-managed Tooting & Mitcham United in the Isthmian League in a spell which included winning the London Senior Cup during his time at the club. Previously Cornelius spent five years as the head coach of Tooting & Mitcham’s under-23 side, helping to develop a number of players who graduated to the Football League.