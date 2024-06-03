New Guildford City first-team manager Carl Taylor has confirmed his backroom team.
Former Banstead Athletic manager Taylor was formally appointed by City on Friday, May 24, and has wasted little time getting his backroom team in place.
Cornelius Nwadialor is City’s new head coach, Stephen Epathite has been appointed first-team coach, Bradley Graham is the new manager’s assistant and Warren Le Page has been appointed as a football consultant.
Cornelius is a UEFA A licence coach who works on the academy staff at Queens Park Rangers. Between 2018 and 2022 he co-managed Tooting & Mitcham United in the Isthmian League in a spell which included winning the London Senior Cup during his time at the club. Previously Cornelius spent five years as the head coach of Tooting & Mitcham’s under-23 side, helping to develop a number of players who graduated to the Football League.
Epathite joins Guildford from Walton & Hersham Football Club, where he had been coaching the women’s team. Previously he had managed Staines Lammas FC, and also coached at Cove, Frimley Green, Chessington & Hook and Corinthian Casuals. Epathite also worked as a coach at Crystal Palace Women, before working with Taylor at Banstead Athletic.
Graham was a highly thought of goalkeeper at West Ham United as a young player. He soon turned to coaching, working with Epathite at Staines Lammas. Graham also worked with Epathite and Taylor at Banstead Athletic.
Le Page originally hails from Guernsey, where he played much of his football. Now based in Guildford, Le Page has chaired Guildford City Boys & Girls Football Club and managed their under-18 side in the Allied Counties League. Le Page will now be able to assist Taylor with his knowledge of local football.
