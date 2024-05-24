Taylor will be known to many for his time at Banstead Athletic, but he also has plenty of experience at higher levels of the game. In his formative years he played for Brentford, Kingstonian and Staines Town before moving into management at Feltham. He subsequently spent seven years at Maidenhead United in the Isthmian Premier and Conference South as manager or assistant, before 12 months at Hornchurch in Conference South.