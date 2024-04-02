Guildford’s first-half efforts had deserved some reward and there was still a sense that a recovery was possible for the visitors. Croydon did look stronger after the break and City weren’t as effective going forward. But the home side’s third goal was a poor goal to concede. A giant clearance from Oshane Brown in the home goal was allowed to bounce on the edge of City's box. Croydon’s new signing Richard Pingling gained possession by the byline, and somehow was able to shoot home from the most acute of angles.