It was a beautiful spring day, and the Spectrum pitch was in excellent shape. All was set for an intriguing game of football with City looking to gain a valuable three points. But an in-form Cobham side had different ideas and they started the match in a lively fashion with Mac Chisholm having to make an early save. On five minutes Guildford’s hopes took a big blow. A Cobham free kick went through the wall but also between Chisholm’s hands and into the net. Despite going a goal behind there was little to choose between the sides for long periods of the first half, although City weren’t making any headway in attack. On the half hour Cobham scored a second. The elusive Patrick Murray crossed from the right and Reis Stanislaus’s header was well saved but the loose ball was curled into the corner of the net by Derrick Hayford. Minutes later Cobham scored a third. Again it was a low cross from Murray on the right that went straight through the box and was converted at the back post. City had a late chance to get on the scoreboard when Shane Johnson couldn’t get a strong connection on Callum Sullivan’s cross.