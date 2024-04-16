Guildford City crashed to a 4-0 defeat at home to Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
It was a beautiful spring day, and the Spectrum pitch was in excellent shape. All was set for an intriguing game of football with City looking to gain a valuable three points. But an in-form Cobham side had different ideas and they started the match in a lively fashion with Mac Chisholm having to make an early save. On five minutes Guildford’s hopes took a big blow. A Cobham free kick went through the wall but also between Chisholm’s hands and into the net. Despite going a goal behind there was little to choose between the sides for long periods of the first half, although City weren’t making any headway in attack. On the half hour Cobham scored a second. The elusive Patrick Murray crossed from the right and Reis Stanislaus’s header was well saved but the loose ball was curled into the corner of the net by Derrick Hayford. Minutes later Cobham scored a third. Again it was a low cross from Murray on the right that went straight through the box and was converted at the back post. City had a late chance to get on the scoreboard when Shane Johnson couldn’t get a strong connection on Callum Sullivan’s cross.
Unusually kicking towards the Abbotswood End in the second half, City had a half-chance early on. Johnson and Anthony Ogbanufe did well but the lay off to Jamie Hilton sold the young midfielder short and his shot was blocked. Guildford improved after the break, but still Cobham looked the most likely to score. On the hour mark a header looped on to the top of the goal, and minutes later Chisholm saved well but from the loose ball an effort cleared the crossbar. With 20 minutes remaining Cobham had all the time in the world to shoot from close range, but when the shot came in it hit the post. On 75 minutes Cobham skipper James King was stretchered off the pitch with a suspected dislocated knee. To compound a disappointing day City finished the match with nine players. Conor Stillwell was shown a straight red for a poor challenge, and in stoppage time George Fox talked his way to another red card. In the final moments Cobham scored a fourth when Jordi Sada-Paz had plenty of space in the box, and the visitors still had time for a disallowed effort.
The defeat – which was City’s sixth in a row in the league – leaves Guildford in 17th place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South. Next up for City is a trip to Tadley Calleva in the league on Saturday (3pm).
Guildford City: Mac Chisholm, Rayyan Adam (Tolu Ajayi-Obe 45), Callum Sullivan (Leon Dadey 69), George Fox, James Glover, Niall Stillwell, Jack Phillips, Jamie Hilton (Shiloh Ndiulor 83), Shane Johnson, Darnell Ramsey (Conor Stillwell 69), Leo Anthony (Anthony Ogbanufe 45).
Referee: Tom Murray.
Attendance: 107.
By Barry Underwood