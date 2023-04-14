SCOTT Cuthbert believes Woking need a strong end to the regular season if they are to emerge from the Vanarama National League play-offs with the massive prize of promotion.
The winners of the 13 May final at Wembley Stadium will secure a place in League Two.
And Woking defender Cuthbert knows what it is like to play at Wembley in such a high-pressure situation, having turned out in two Football League play-off finals there – one for Swindon Town and one for Leyton Orient.
Cuthbert told the News & Mail: “My experience of playing in play-offs is that they’re all about building a little bit of momentum that’s going to lead up to them, so you can really hit the ground running.
“You see over the course of time there’s been teams that go on a great run and sneak into the play-offs right at the end, but they’re the team that get promoted because they’ve got that little bit of momentum.”
Asked about his own experience of play-off games, Cuthbert said: “There’s a different feel to them, because nine times out of 10, the cameras are there. The bigger crowds are there. And everyone knows that the winner takes it all, whether it’s the quarters, the semis or the final. Each game’s got a one-off cup feel to it.”
