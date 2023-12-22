A newly-formed women’s football club from Woking are going from strength to strength.
Seven-a-side recreational outfit Woking Flames are in their debut season. And they not only top their league but have picked up their first medals.
Flames’ secretary Edwina Gregory-Johnson said: “We’ve only been running since the beginning of September but have already achieved phenomenal success.
“Woking Flames were set up by four friends, including me, as there was recognisably a shortfall in women’s football provision locally.
“We managed to sign up to the Surrey FA Flexible League and gain an affiliation with Woking FC, who provided us with some equipment and football kit to start us off.
“In a very short space of time, we secured a venue, chose a team name and did some quick promotion plus everything else that goes on behind the scenes for setting up a club. It was a labour of love.
“We offered the first session for free and we were overwhelmed by the turnout – 21 ladies in the first week.
“We’ve had a consistent turnout every week of 20 players coming to train with us, showing the appetite for the game.”
The Flames have played four games in the Flexible League’s North West section and have won them all, taking them to the top of the table.
Gregory-Johnson said: “We’ve played against some established teams. We beat West Woking Jets 5-1, Camberley 2-0, Godalming 2-1 and West Woking Rubies 4-1.
“We have players of mixed ability, some of whom hadn’t played football before.
“The divisions will be reset in the new year. And as a result of our success, we’re likely to be moved up.”
The Flames also experienced success in the Surrey FA Festival Tournament.
Gregory-Johnson said: “Twenty women’s teams took part.
“We had enough players to enter two teams, and both finished first in their heat and conceded no goals.
“One of our teams were very unlucky in the quarter-final knockout stage, losing on penalties.
“Our other team won the tournament, receiving medals.
“We’re incredibly proud of the girls for what they’ve achieved in such a short space of time.
“A special mention goes to our coach Nick Benham, who joined the club last month and has helped to shape the team and grow the talent and potential of each player.”
The club will be entering a second side into the Flexible League in the new year, with their teams to be named Woking Flames Blues and Woking Flames Reds.
And the Flames are looking for sponsors.
Gregory-Johnson said: “We’d like to reach out to any local businesses who’d be willing to sponsor us.
“Their contributions will help towards the cost of a new kit and venue hire to ensure that we can continue to provide this much-needed recreational sport to women who live locally.”
A marvellous camaraderie exists within the club, as several of the players explained.
Jess Reynolds said: “Football was my passion from a young age.
“I started playing recreationally at seven years old and joined my first local girls’ team when I was ten.
“Aged 11, I was accepted into the Chelsea Women’s Centre of Development, and I trained with them until I was 14.
“Unfortunately, at 14 I was diagnosed with a spinal condition called scoliosis and had to have surgery.
“After going to every England Lionesses game at the Euros [UEFA European Women’s Championship] in 2022, I’d been looking to get back into football but was unable to find anything that looked suitable for someone who hadn’t played for so long and wasn’t necessarily able to commit to lots of training and matches.
“As soon as I saw the Flames’ advert, it sounded absolutely perfect for what I’d been looking for.
“I’m so happy that I came along and so grateful to everybody who created the team.
“My experience has been amazing. It’s a pressure-free opportunity for a varied group of ladies to come together and enjoy football.
“It’s allowed me to gain fitness, make new friends, learn lots in training and play in some very competitive matches.”
Phoebe Bartlett said: “I’ve played football since I could walk. It means a lot to me as it’s an opportunity to make lifelong friends and keep fit.
“Until a couple of years ago I mostly played as an 11-a-side goalkeeper before seeing the light and moving outfield as a striker.
“I ended up at Woking Flames as I wanted to move into seven-a-side and they’re local to me.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at Woking Flames so far, a particular highlight being winning our first tournament.”
Alice Cherry said: “After getting injured four years ago playing 11-a-side, I decided football was too dangerous for someone self-employed with a physical job.
“Then one evening a former team-mate invited me for a kickabout at Woking Leisure Centre. That was it, I’d fallen back in love with the game.
“After a few weeks playing I started to hear some of my new friends talking about a seven-a-side league.
“Unfortunately for me, it sounded like they’d already established their teams and weren’t looking to take on any new players.
“That’s when Claire Murphy [the Flames’ chairman] mentioned a little something she and her friends had in the pipeline. What good timing.
“The rest is history and I’m supper chuffed to be part of this great new club.”
Jess Gregory said: “Football’s always been my favourite sport.
“I’ve been playing since I was five, starting in Japan where I grew up until the age of ten.
“Throughout school and college I continued to play for a Sunday side, Knaphill Wanderers.
“I also played for Chelsea’s development squad for a short period.
“After I went to university I gradually stopped playing but picked it back up with Woking Flames at the age of 29, inspired by the Lionesses’ victory at the Euros and my underlying love for the game that never went.
“I’ve loved playing with the Flames and think the mix of players and abilities is amazing, offering everyone a chance to play. I don’t intend to stop any time soon.”