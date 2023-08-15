ALAN DOWSON, who bossed the Cards to National League South promotion and the third round of the FA Cup, will be back in Woking next month – to play in a charity game.
Dowson, who now manages Dartford after being fired from the Kingfield hot seat in February 2022, will feature for a Westfield Select XI against Tottenham Hotspur Legends at Woking Park on Sunday, September 10.
Also turning out for the home side will be Martin Tyler, the commentator who was assistant to Dowson at The Laithwaite Community Stadium and is part of his backroom team at the Darts, who play in National League South.
Kick-off will be at 1pm, with the gates opening at 11am.
Admission for adults is £10 – children and concessions can watch for free.
All profits from the match will go to charities The Anthony Nolan Trust and the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation.
The Anthony Nolan Trust describes itself as “the charity that makes lifesaving connections between patients in need and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells”.
The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation was established in memory of ex-Tottenham player Justin Edinburgh, who died, aged 49, after going into sudden cardiac arrest.
The foundation “campaigns for legislative change on the installation of automated external defibrillators within health and sports facilities, while raising awareness of cardiac arrest and delivering CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] training”.
In addition to the action on the pitch, there will be a raffle and a memorabilia auction.
Westfield spokesman Darren Pasley told the News & Mail: “Confirmed so far for Tottenham are Teddy Sheringham, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, Pascal Chimbonda, Mark Falco and local lad David Howells.
“The Westfield side will include manager and ex-Arsenal player Ian Selley as well as former Woking manager Alan Dowson and his assistant at the Cards, the legendary commentator Martin Tyler.”