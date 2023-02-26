FORMER Arsenal star Ian Selley has been appointed manager of Westfield.
The 48-year-old was named the Yellows' new boss after Simon Lane quit the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division outfit's hot seat and took up the gaffer's role at Isthmian Premier side Kingstonian.
A statement from the Yellows said: “Westfield FC are delighted to announce former Arsenal midfielder Ian Selley as our new first-team manager.
“Ian made 42 appearances for Arsenal, including their 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup final win.
“Spells at Fulham, Wimbledon and Southend United followed before a successful stint over the road for Woking FC in the early/mid-2000s.
“Ian took Chertsey to the [South Central Division] play-off final last season.”
Selley watched the Yellows win at Binfield on Saturday. He will be in the dugout for the first time tomorrow (Tuesday), when Westfield host Guernsey.
See the 2 March issue of the News & Mail for more Westfield news.