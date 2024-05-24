Knaphill have announced the appointment of Mike Woolgar and Paul Johnson as joint first-team managers.
Woolgar and Johnson join the Knappers from Combined Counties Premier Division South rivals Abbey Rangers, where they were joint-managers for the past eight seasons – managing more than 360 games.
Last season they narrowly missed out on a place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South play-offs, as they picked up 60 points from their 38 games to lead Abbey Rangers to an eighth-placed finish.
Woolgar and Johnson are looking forward to getting underway after agreeing to take up the hot seat at Redding Way.
In a joint statement, they said: “We had been at our previous club for several years, building successful teams along the way.
“When realising that we had to find a new club to ply our trade, the management position at Knaphill became available and we had to throw our hat in the ring.
“Having never been in this situation before it was somewhat daunting, but a chat with the chairman and our subsequent meetings left us both with no doubt about joining this great club.
“We are really looking forward to a fresh challenge working with the ambitious committee to grow Knaphill and we can’t wait to get started.”
Knappers’ chairman Chris Drane shared his excitement with the two new appointments and thanked those who submitted their interest in the managerial opportunity.
He said: “Mike and Paul submitted their request to be considered for the vacant management role at Knaphill, along with quite a few others who wished to come to our great club.
“After a strenuous effort by myself and the committee going through all the applicants, we narrowed these down and held some great meetings with the final few. However, upon meeting both Mike and Paul, seeing their drive and excitement at wanting to take charge, it became clear pretty quickly that these two vastly experienced managers were the right fit for the Knappers.
“I would like to thank all those who applied and wish each success in finding the right club for themselves. It was pleasing to see so many quality people wanting to be a part of Knaphill.
“Myself and my fellow committee members are excited to work with Mike and Paul. We will learn from their experience and together we can continue to grow our great club.”
Woolgar and Johnson will be busy organising themselves over the coming weeks as the Knappers start to prepare for pre-season.
The duo have replaced former co-managers Jamie Daltrey and John Cook, who resigned from their positions as Knaphill co-managers following the club’s 2-1 Combined Counties Premier Division South play-off final defeat against AFC Croydon Athletic.
The Knappers finished in third place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South in the 2023-24 season after picking up 78 points from their 38 league games, and broke many records along the way.
Daltrey and Cook have subsequently been unveiled as the new co-managers of Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Hartley Wintney.
Daltrey and Cook have replaced Danny Ackland in the Hartley Wintney hot seat, following the club’s decision to part ways with Ackland at the end of the 2023-24 season.