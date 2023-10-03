SHEERWATER, from Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South, are looking for a new chairman to oversee the running of the club.

Sheers’ secretary Trevor Wenden said: “There’s an opportunity to bring back youth football to the community – our thriving Mini Sheers currently operate as pay-as-you-go open football sessions on Saturday mornings.

“We’re a community football club at heart and are looking for the right person who wants to continue this ethos.

“In return they’ll receive the full backing of the current committee members.”

Anyone interested can email [email protected]