SHEERWATER, from Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South, are looking for a new chairman to oversee the running of the club.
Sheers’ secretary Trevor Wenden said: “There’s an opportunity to bring back youth football to the community – our thriving Mini Sheers currently operate as pay-as-you-go open football sessions on Saturday mornings.
“We’re a community football club at heart and are looking for the right person who wants to continue this ethos.
“In return they’ll receive the full backing of the current committee members.”