Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) have teamed up with Woking Football Club for a fundraising initiative at the home game against Hartlepool United this evening (Saturday, February 10, 2024 – please note the 5.30pm kick-off).
Charity tickets are available at https://wokingfc.ktckts.com/event/wok2324h17/woking-vs-hartlepool-united for £20, with £10 for each sold going to CAW. There will also be a bucket collection at the ground. The £20 ticket option will appear named Citizens Advice Offer once the promo code has been entered – CAW2324
The tickets have to be purchased for the home end in the following stands: Kingfield Road End, Jewson Family Stand, Moaners’ Corner and Seymours Community Stand.
Given the major reduction in funding from the Woking Borough Council, CAW would be very grateful for any support from the Woking community.