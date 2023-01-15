SPECTATOR numbers at Redding Way have increased markedly this season, according to Knaphill chairman Chris Drane.
He told the News & Mail that home attendances at the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South outfit have risen by almost a third.
Drane said: “The crowds have gone up by about 30%, and that’s because of the style of football that Dalts and Cooky [co-managers John Cook and Jamie Daltrey] want to play and are playing.
“They go into each game with a plan, and they’re meticulous.
“Dalts, Cooky and Lee Trussler [Knaphill’s assistant manager] analyse the opposition, looking at their strengths and weaknesses and a way to beat them.
“We go out to win each game. We never aim for a draw. That’s not the management team’s style.
“The spectators are showing their appreciation. The gates are getting higher and higher.
“I’m trying to put in different things and ways to make it even more enjoyable for the fans.”
For the full interview, see the 19 January issue of the News & Mail.