WOKING’S academy begins its search for the next generation of young talent on Monday – and manager Scott Harrison cannot wait.
Harrison, who has been in the role since 2015, told the News & Mail: “It’s part of things we do every year and it helps aid our recruitment for the full-time part of the academy. It’s also a way of finding players in the local and surrounding areas.”
Monday’s event is an open trial for players who are currently in years 11 and 12 in education.
Successful applicants will have the chance to represent the Cards in the prestigious FA Youth Cup.
Previous academy scholars include Woking’s first-team gloveman Craig Ross and central defender Joe McNerney.
Harrison said: “I worked with Craig and Joe when they were 16 and they first came into the academy.
“Craig had been in the professional game with the likes of Reading and Joe was a local lad – so it doesn’t really matter what your background is.
“If you’ve got the right attitude, the technical ability and the willingness to work hard, you can still go and get a career out of the game.”
And it’s an exciting time for a young footballer to join the academy, according to Harrison.
He said: “At the moment, the club as a whole is flying. We could be in a different situation as an academy, where we’re looking to become a Football League academy – and that’s our ambition and drive at the moment, to make sure we’re hitting those standards with players and the way we operate.
“I’ve been in this role for a long time and I feel we’re in a good place. We’ve got some good staff on board and we’re running it in a way which is ready for the Football League.”