WOKING Women’s boss Benson Miyoba is aware of the threat that will be posed by Woodley United when the sides meet tomorrow (Sunday) – but he is confident his charges will book a place in their first cup final.
The Cards will meet Berkshire outfit Woodley at Woking College (2pm) in a Southern Region Women’s League Chairman’s Cup semi-final.
Woking received free passage to this stage when their scheduled opponents in the quarter-finals, Carterton Town, withdrew from the fixture.
The winners of this weekend’s encounter will face Badshot Lea or Abingdon United in the final at Meadowbank Stadium, Dorking.
The Cards compete in the league’s Division One South, while Woodley are members of Division One North.
Miyoba told the News & Mail: “Woodley seem to be a solid team, from what I can tell. They’ve conceded only seven goals in the league, and four of them were in one game. So they’ve got something going well for them.
“They’ve got some experience in the back line, which is why they’re not conceding.
“And when I look at their squad list, it’s one of the smallest I’ve seen – so the players must have camaraderie.
“I’m not concerned. We’ll respect Woodley, obviously, and it’ll be a tough game, that’s for sure.
“But we’ve played teams that are a similar level, such as AFC Stoneham [who Woking beat 3-2 on 12 March], so it’s good timing for us.
“We’ve got a mentality now where our best way of defending is to attack.
“That’s how we’ve suddenly started to be tighter at the back. We’re attacking with purpose a bit more now.”
