HARVEY “Bam Bam” Dossett has set his sights on claiming a bare-knuckle title before he becomes a professional boxer.
Woking 20-year-old Dossett made his bare-knuckle debut last year and took the current British champion Jonny Jones all the way to a third-round split decision.
And in March, Dossett outboxed Danny Fletcher before knocking him out in the third round at BKB31, held at Indigo at the O2, London.
Dossett told the News & Mail: “I was born throwing punches, basically. My dad was a fighter. My grandad was a fighter. And around the age of 12, I started taking it seriously and I went to a boxing club. I had my first fight around the age of 14.
“I won five national [England Boxing amateur] championships and I was a prospect to be in the Tokyo Olympics. I was sparring with GB boys.
“Then COVID hit and there were no fights happening, so I stopped training. I was out of it for two years.
“I stopped at about 16, and I then saw that bare-knuckle boxing had started.
“I looked at the boys and they were all getting belts, and I thought I’d give it a go – because that’s the type of person I am. Whenever it comes to contact sports, I’m in and I’m going for it.
“My debut fight was a close split-decision loss, and the fella [Jones] has won the British title since.
“So I want to get a British or world title – and once I get a title under my belt, I want to become a professional boxer.”
For the full interview, see the 11 May issue of the News & Mail.