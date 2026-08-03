Dominic Sibley’s century led Surrey to victory at Bristol as they chase a quarter-final spot in the Metro Bank Cup.
The opener’s 101, putting on 143 for the third wicket with skipper Rory Burns (89), was the springboard for a win by 19 runs over Gloucestershire, making it three wins out of five in the 50-over competition.
Surrey are third in Group A going into the last three matches, knowing that two victories may be enough to earn them a place in the last eight. Whoever finishes top goes straight into the semi-final, teams finishing second hosting those in third for a place in the last four.
Success has been rare in the competition for Surrey over recent seasons, reaching the semi-finals five years ago but labouring under the handicap of losing many players to the high profile Hundred competition which runs concurrently. It has stripped out 17 from the squad this year yet the gaps have been filled more successfully by younger players plus some handy recruits, armed with a positive attitude.
Having won two out of the first three matches, they suffered a setback when losing to Warwickshire by 45 runs at Edgbaston, the Bears powered to 341 for four by Ed Barnard cracking 140 from 130 balls. Aided by Zen Malik (58) and Vansh Jani (66 not out), it set Surrey a formidable target.
Sibley (74) – back at the club where he spent five years before returning to Surrey in 2023 – got the chase off to a good start in company with Ryan Patel (32). But after that only wicketkeeper Josh Blake seriously worried the hosts in making 71 from 57 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes, as Surrey were bowled out for 296. Oliver Hannon-Dalby finished with five for 60.
That made Friday’s trip to Bristol all the more important, Sibley – who has played 22 Tests and may now be considered again with changes to England’s management – initially being joined by Adam Thomas (41) in a second-wicket alliance of 88 before the arrival of Burns, his usual opening partner in Championship cricket.
Sibley was troubled in the latter stages of his innings by a tight quad muscle, which prevented him fielding later, but the innings was given crucial momentum in the latter stages first by Ollie Sykes (21) and then Blake’s 36 not out from 17 balls. The latter was playing as a batter alone, having suffered a hand injury at Edgbaston, but once again underlined the value which is attracting interest from other counties.
Gloucestershire got off to a speedy start, James Bracey (39) and Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft (33) putting on 70 in the first nine overs before Bracey became a first victim for Hishaam Khan, the 26-year-old left-arm seamer signed on a short-term contract to strengthen Surrey’s attack. A deft stumping by Burns to remove Ollie Price from the bowling of off-spinner Tommy Ealham further hampered Gloucestershire and they needed 85 from 79 balls by Graeme van Buuren to maintain the chase, his speedy 46-run stand for the eighth wicket with Aman Rao threatening to grab victory.
But a direct hit run out from Benji Floros sent back Rao, young spinners Ealham (one for 51) and Ralphie Albert (three for 48) key to seeing Surrey home.
By Richard Spiller
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