Sibley was troubled in the latter stages of his innings by a tight quad muscle, which prevented him fielding later, but the innings was given crucial momentum in the latter stages first by Ollie Sykes (21) and then Blake’s 36 not out from 17 balls. The latter was playing as a batter alone, having suffered a hand injury at Edgbaston, but once again underlined the value which is attracting interest from other counties.