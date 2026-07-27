Worplesdon & Burpham remain in fourth place in Division Two of the I’Anson League after losing by seven wickets at leaders Haslemere.
Worplesdon & Burpham were bowled out for 103, and Haslemere knocked the runs off in the 28th over.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Dogmersfield 97 all out. Chiddingfold 88 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 5, Dogmersfield 25.
Farncombe 251-5. Bramley 249-8. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe 21, Bramley 11.
Frensham 174-9. Grayshott 122-8. Match drawn. Points: Frensham 18, Grayshott 8.
Puttenham 209-9. Tilford 121-8. Match drawn. Points: Puttenham 20, Tilford 8.
Blackheath 199-7. Elstead 153-7. Match drawn. Points: Elstead 9, Blackheath 18.
Division 2
Peper Harow 202 all out. Blackheath ll 182 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 8, Peper Harow 29.
Worplesdon & Burpham 103 all out. Haslemere 106-3. Points: Haslemere 28, Worplesdon & Burpham 1.
Churt & Hindhead 295-5. Grayswood 63 all out. Points: Grayswood 3, Churt & Hindhead 30.
Frimley 216-5. Shalford 192-7. Match drawn. Points: Shalford 9, Frimley 19.
The Bourne 292-4. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 105 all out. Points: The Bourne 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 2.
Division 3
Puttenham ll 140 all out. Frimley Phoenix 143-1. Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Puttenham ll 1.
Thursley 215 all out. Hambledon 216-7. Points: Hambledon 30, Thursley 7.
Pirbright 257-7. Fernhurst 229-8. Match drawn. Points: Pirbright 13, Fernhurst 22.
Tongham 214-9. Wood Street 217-8. Points: Wood Street 29, Tongham 8.
Badshot Lea 156 all out. Frensham ll 157-6. Points: Badshot Lea 5, Frensham ll 29.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 82 all out. Kingsley 87-2. Points: Dogmersfield ll 1, Kingsley 29.
Farncombe ll 226-7. Frimley ll 194-6. Match drawn. Points: Frimley ll 10, Farncombe ll 20.
Grayshott ll 188-5. Frensham lll 189-6. Points: Grayshott ll 6, Frensham lll 27.
Tilford ll 300-3. Brook 203 all out. Points: Tilford ll 30, Brook 5.
Harting 135 all out. Wrecclesham 136-3. Points: Wrecclesham 29, Harting 2.
Division 5
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 60 all out. Bramley ll 63-3. Points: Bramley ll 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 1.
Wood Street ll 205-7. Churt & Hindhead ll 207-3. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 28, Wood Street ll 5.
Milford 191 all out. Chiddingfold ll 122 all out. Points: Milford 28, Chiddingfold ll 5.
Liphook lll 200-6. Blackheath lll 121-9. Match drawn. Points: Liphook lll 20, Blackheath lll 7.
Grayswood ll 168 all out. Peper Harow ll 170-5. Points: Peper Harow ll 29, Grayswood ll 4.
Division 6
Haslemere ll 260-5. Grayswood lll 70 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 2, Haslemere ll 30.
Frimley Phoenix ll 243-8. Midhurst 151-8. Match drawn. Points: Midhurst 10, Frimley Phoenix ll 21.
Alton lV 225-7. Farnham lll 185-4. Match drawn. Points: Alton lV 19, Farnham lll 10.
The Bourne ll 159 all out. Fernhurst ll 104-9. Match drawn. Points: Fernhurst ll 9, The Bourne ll 18.
Tilford lll 134-8. Elstead ll 137-2. Points: Tilford lll 2, Elstead ll 29.
Division 7
Chiddingfold lll 174 all out. Farncombe lll 177-5. Points Farncombe lll 30, Chiddingfold lll 4.
Frensham lV 195-9. Churt & Hindhead lll 198-4. Points Frensham lV 5, Churt & Hindhead lll 29.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 105-3. Frimley Phoenix lll 109-5. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 2, Frimley Phoenix lll 27.
Shalford ll 104 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 105-5. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 27, Shalford ll 2.
Grayshott lll 236-4. Frimley lll 99 all out. Points: Grayshott lll 30, Frimley lll 2.
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