Worplesdon & Burpham lost by 72 runs at home to Frimley in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League.
The result saw Worplesdon & Burpham fall from the top of the league to fourth place.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 247-6. Farncombe 126 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 30, Farncombe 3.
Dogmersfield 107 all out. Elstead 109-2. Points: Dogmersfield 1, Elstead 29.
Puttenham 192-8. Frensham 131-6. Match drawn. Points: Puttenham 18, Frensham 9.
Blackheath 183-9. Tilford 186-7. Points: Tilford 28, Blackheath 6.
Bramley 175-9. Grayshott 94-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott 8, Bramley 18.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 286-6. Shalford 116 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 30, Shalford 3.
Grayswood 103 all out. Peper Harow 105-2. Points Peper Harow 29, Grayswood 1.
Frimley 191-7. Worplesdon & Burpham 119 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 3, Frimley 28.
Churt & Hindhead 277 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 216-6. Match drawn. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 13, Churt & Hindhead 20.
The Bourne 97 all out. Haslemere 101-1. Points: The Bourne 0, Haslemere 29.
Division 3
Frimley Phoenix 222 all out. Badshot Lea 223-4. Points: Badshot Lea 30, Frimley Phoenix 6.
Fernhurst 196 all out. Thursley 162 all out. Points: Fernhurst 28, Thursley 7.
Hambledon 214-9. Frensham ll 156 all out. Points: Frensham ll 6, Hambledon 29.
Pirbright 141 all out. Wood Street 144-4. Points: Pirbright 3, Wood Street 29.
Tongham 95 all out. Puttenham ll 97-1. Points: Tongham 0, Puttenham ll 29.
Division 4
Frensham lll 202-5. Farncombe ll 154-7. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 8, Frensham lll 19.
Dogmersfield ll 184-8. Frimley ll 142-7. Match drawn. Points: Frimley ll 9, Dogmersfield ll 18.
Wrecclesham 157 all out. Tilford ll 160-4. Points: Wrecclesham 4, Tilford ll 30.
Brook 32 all out. Kingsley 33-0. Points: Kingsley 30, Brook 0.
Harting 132 all out. Grayshott ll 133-5. Points: Harting 3, Grayshott ll 28.
Division 5
Bramley ll 266-4. Peper Harow ll 215 all out. Points: Bramley ll 29, Peper Harow ll 6.
Liphook lll 87 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 88-7. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 26, Liphook lll 3.
Grayswood ll 204-9. Blackheath lll 135-8. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 20, Blackheath lll 9.
Chiddingfold ll 242-6. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 58 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3, Chiddingfold ll 30.
Milford 209-9. Wood Street ll 189-7. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street ll 11, Milford 19.
Division 6
Elstead ll 236-4. The Bourne ll 115 all out. Points: Elstead ll 30, The Bourne ll 2.
Frimley Phoenix ll 230-9. Farnham lll 51 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Farnham lll 4.
Alton lV 180 all out. Haslemere ll 181-9. Points: Haslemere ll 28, Alton lV 7.
Grayswood lll 123 all out. Fernhurst ll 124-2. Points: Grayswood lll 1, Fernhurst ll 29.
Division 7
Frimley Phoenix lll 181 all out. Brook ll 182-6. Points: Brook ll 30, Frimley Phoenix lll 6.
Frimley lll 133 all out. Chiddingfold lll 94 all out. Points: Chiddingfold lll 5, Frimley lll 26.
Churt & Hindhead lll 253-2. Badshot Lea ll 172 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 30, Badshot Lea ll 3.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 221-9. Farncombe Wanderers 175-5. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 7, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 26.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 309-3. Frensham lV 232 all out. Points: Frensham lV 6, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 30.
Shalford ll 127 all out. Grayshott lll 129-7. Points: Shalford ll 4, Grayshott lll 27.
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