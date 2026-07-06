Worplesdon & Burpham remain top of Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League despite slipping to a four-wicket defeat at Grayswood on Saturday.
Tom Blaxland (73) top scored as Worplesdon & Burpham scored 245 for five off 45 overs. Grayswood knocked the runs off with five balls to spare.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Puttenham 182-9. Blackheath 174-8. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath 18, Puttenham 11.
Bramley 218 all out. Chiddingfold 111 all out. Points: Bramley 29, Chiddingfold 5.
Grayshott 116 all out. Elstead 117-1. Points: Elstead 29, Grayshott 0.
Dogmersfield 174 all out. Farncombe 178-5. Points: Farncombe 30, Dogmersfield 4.
Frensham 297-7. Tilford 198-5. Match drawn. Points: Frensham 19, Tilford 10.
Division 2
Churt & Hindhead 252-7. The Bourne 188-8. Match drawn. Points: Churt & Hindhead 21, The Bourne 10.
Frimley 188-9. Blackheath ll 189-7. Points: Frimley 6, Blackheath ll 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham 245-5. Grayswood 246-6. Points: Grayswood 27, Worplesdon & Burpham 8.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 41 all out. Haslemere 42-2. Points: Haslemere 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 1.
Peper Harow 226 all out. Shalford 230-1. Points: Shalford 30, Peper Harow 5.
Division 3
Frensham ll 162-8. Frimley Phoenix 165-6. Points: Frimley Phoenix 28, Frensham ll 5.
Tongham 179-9. Hambledon 180-4. Points: Hambledon 30, Tongham 4.
Puttenham ll 279-5. Badshot Lea 259-9. Match drawn. Points: Puttenham ll 21, Badshot Lea 11.
Pirbright 102 all out. Thursley 103-7. Points: Thursley 26, Pirbright 3.
Fernhurst 216-9. Wood Street 159-9. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street 10, Fernhurst 20.
Division 4
Wrecclesham 183-6. Brook 148-8. Match drawn. Points: Brook 8, Wrecclesham 19.
Dogmersfield ll 202 all out. Farncombe ll 156-8. Match drawn. Points: Dogmersfield ll 20, Farncombe ll 11.
Kingsley 160-7. Grayshott ll 142-8. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott ll 16, Kingsley 10.
Tilford ll 252-8. Harting 139-2. Match drawn. Points: Tilford ll 18, Harting 9.
Frimley ll 184 all out. Frensham lll 185-8. Points: Frensham lll 29, Frimley ll 7.
Division 5
Churt & Hindhead ll 199-9. Blackheath lll 96 all out. Points: Blackheath lll 4, Churt & Hindhead ll 28.
Chiddingfold ll 118 all out. Bramley ll 120-1. Points: Chiddingfold ll 0, Bramley ll 29.
Wood Street ll 99 all out. Liphook lll 100-2. Points: Liphook lll 29, Wood Street ll 1.
Milford 246-5. Grayswood ll 67 all out. Points: Milford 30, Grayswood ll 2.
Peper Harow ll 227-8. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 182-9. Match drawn. Points: Peper Harow 21, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 11.
Division 6
Elstead ll 229-5. Alton lV 135-5. Match drawn. Points: Alton lV 7, Elstead ll 19.
Farnham lll 106 all out. Midhurst 109-8. Points: Farnham lll 4, Midhurst 26.
Fernhurst ll 91 all out. Haslemere ll 95-5. Points: Fernhurst ll 2, Haslemere ll 27.
Frimley Phoenix ll 228-7. Tilford lll 110 all out. Points: Tilford lll 3, Frimley Phoenix ll 30.
The Bourne ll 152-9. Grayswood lll 93 all out. Points: The Bourne ll 27, Grayswood lll 4.
Division 7
Shalford ll 227-5. Badshot Lea ll 128 all out. Points: Badshot Lea ll 3, Shalford ll 30.
Farncombe lll 290-5. Frimley lll 157 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 30, Frimley lll 4.
Chiddingfold lll 189-9. Grayshott lll 192-4. Points: Grayshott lll 29, Chiddingfold lll 5.
Farncombe Wanderers 120-7. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 121-2. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 27, Farncombe Wanderers 1.
Frensham lV 166-8. Frimley Phoenix lll 119-9. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 4, Frensham lV 26.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.